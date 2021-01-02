Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,700 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 46.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.55 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $12.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $295.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NYCB shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

