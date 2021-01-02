Sei Investments Co. Sells 99,939 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 63.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 99,939 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of ProAssurance worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 3.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ProAssurance by 25.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ProAssurance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ProAssurance by 9.1% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

PRA stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $958.70 million, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.27. ProAssurance Co. has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $37.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.12 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.