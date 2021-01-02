Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1,056.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 6.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SiTime during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of SiTime in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $111.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.55. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $118.60.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 4,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,824,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $8,466,621. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

