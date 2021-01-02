Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 43,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Sensient Technologies worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 84.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $73.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.02. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.51.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $323.57 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensient Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

