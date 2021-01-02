Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Price Target Increased to $4.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $3.25 to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAWLF. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Shawcor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Shawcor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Shawcor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Shares of Shawcor stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. Shawcor has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

