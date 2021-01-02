Sierra Metals (NASDAQ:SMTS) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTS) dropped 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 491,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 320,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88.

Sierra Metals (NASDAQ:SMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.55 million.

About Sierra Metals (NASDAQ:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.