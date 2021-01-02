Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Trading Up 5.6%

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW)’s share price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $14.61. Approximately 323,192 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 298,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWIR shares. ValuEngine lowered Sierra Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $533.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $113.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.40 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1,054.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 70.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.