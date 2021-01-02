SiTime’s (SITM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a $130.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $110.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SITM. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SiTime from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $111.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.55. SiTime has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $118.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of -177.67.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,251 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total transaction of $104,233.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,303,351.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 9,271 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $764,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,247,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,466,621 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $881,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in SiTime by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 79,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

