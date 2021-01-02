Solid State plc (SOLI.L) (LON:SOLI) Sets New 1-Year High at $743.00

Solid State plc (SOLI.L) (LON:SOLI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 743 ($9.71) and last traded at GBX 730 ($9.54), with a volume of 9291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 730 ($9.54).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 640.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 602.94. The company has a market cap of £61.93 million and a PE ratio of 18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a GBX 5.25 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Solid State plc (SOLI.L)’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Solid State plc manufactures and sells electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. Its value added distribution division distributes semiconductors, related electronic and optoelectronic components, modules, and displays for use in the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, power management, optical emitters and sensors, and LED lighting.

