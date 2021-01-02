Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Trading Up 10.6%

Shares of Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) were up 10.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 9,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 3,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11.

About Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI)

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Solitron Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitron Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.