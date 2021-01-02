SparksPay (SPK) Price Tops $0.0055

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $49,575.44 and $3.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SparksPay

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,148,777 coins and its circulating supply is 9,088,846 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

Buying and Selling SparksPay

