Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Spirit of Texas Bancshares to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

STXB opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $290.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

