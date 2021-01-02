Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,355 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. 63.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $18.76. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a current ratio of 65.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 237.29%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

