Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)’s share price traded down 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $195.43 and last traded at $196.19. 543,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 415,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.52.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $193.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.77 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 29,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total transaction of $5,996,604.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katie May sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $773,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,074 shares of company stock worth $14,004,525. 9.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Provenire Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stamps.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.