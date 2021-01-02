Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) traded down 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.66 and last traded at $12.79. 8,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 30,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCBFY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, November 6th. AlphaValue raised shares of Standard Chartered to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Investec raised Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.52.

About Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

