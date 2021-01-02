Stenprop Limited (STP.L) (LON:STP) Hits New 52-Week High at $136.00

Stenprop Limited (STP.L) (LON:STP) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 136 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 135.67 ($1.77), with a volume of 157070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.50 ($1.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.50, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of £383.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 132.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 123.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.38 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. Stenprop Limited (STP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

Stenprop Limited (STP.L) Company Profile (LON:STP)

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

