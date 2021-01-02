Strs Ohio Acquires 14,600 Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 125,899 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 41,957 shares during the period. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

In other news, CFO James E. Levine purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $2.00 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $87.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 662.48% and a negative return on equity of 165.58%. The business had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

