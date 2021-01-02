Strs Ohio Has $52,000 Stock Position in NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) by 21.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NantKwest were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NantKwest by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,106,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 53,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NantKwest by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,733,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 341,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NantKwest by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NantKwest by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 49,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NantKwest by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 72,991 shares during the period. 9.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NantKwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut NantKwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

In other news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $2,346,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,300,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,574,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Thomas sold 42,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $461,271.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,975.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 72.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NK stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. NantKwest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37.

NantKwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

