Strs Ohio Has $79,000 Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,502 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Aramark were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Aramark by 21.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Aramark by 20.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Aramark during the third quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $956,927.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,697,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARMK opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average is $28.51. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.86.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

