Strs Ohio Invests $58,000 in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,166,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 856.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 14,556 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,428,000. Finally, Grace Capital raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total value of $95,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 18,734 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $562,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,734 shares of company stock valued at $989,565 in the last ninety days.

PLRX stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $35.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.47.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pliant Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

