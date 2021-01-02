Strs Ohio Lowers Position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) by 68.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 886.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVEO shares. ValuEngine upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

AVEO stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.38.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 483.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

