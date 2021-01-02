Strs Ohio Makes New $66,000 Investment in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,242.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 178,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 165,346 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 264.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 76,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 55,337 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,152,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 108.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 77,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,193,000. 62.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on EGBN. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $41.30 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $96.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.64 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. Research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.