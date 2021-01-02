Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SSBI stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. Summit State Bank has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $81.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09.

Get Summit State Bank alerts:

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.93 million during the quarter.

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.