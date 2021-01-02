SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Shares Down 5.9%

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares dropped 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.03. 1,719,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,462,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Separately, ValuEngine cut SuperCom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

