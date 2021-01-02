Surface Transforms Plc (SCE.L) (LON:SCE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.11

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2021

Surface Transforms Plc (SCE.L) (LON:SCE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.11 and traded as high as $53.00. Surface Transforms Plc (SCE.L) shares last traded at $49.60, with a volume of 113,374 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 45.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03. The company has a market cap of £76.84 million and a PE ratio of -27.56.

In related news, insider Michael Cunningham sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68), for a total transaction of £10,400 ($13,587.67).

About Surface Transforms Plc (SCE.L) (LON:SCE)

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

