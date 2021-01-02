Syncora (OTCMKTS:SYCRF) Shares Up 4.8%

Syncora Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYCRF)’s share price shot up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 2,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 763,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.

Syncora Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYCRF)

Syncora Holdings Ltd. does not have significant operations. It was previously engaged in the provision of financial guarantee insurance and reinsurance, and credit enhancement for the obligations of debt issuers. The company was formerly known as Security Capital Assurance Ltd. Syncora Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

