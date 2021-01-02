Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Shares Down 8.6%

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) shares were down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.85. Approximately 558,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 400,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. The company has a market cap of $497.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,114.79% and a negative return on equity of 94.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $49,638.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 335,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,008.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 325.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $107,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

