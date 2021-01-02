Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Systemax (NYSE:SYX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Systemax Inc. is a direct marketer of brand name and private label products, including personal desktop computers, notebook computers, computer related products, and industrial products, in North America and Europe. The Company assembles its own PCs and sell them under the trademarks Systemax, Tiger and Ultra. In addition, they market and sell computers manufactured by other leading companies. The Company’s multi-faceted marketing plan features Internet, relationship marketing, and inbound catalog sales. “

Separately, Sidoti upped their target price on Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of Systemax stock opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. Systemax has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average is $25.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.24. Systemax had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Systemax will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Systemax news, insider Robert Dooley sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $106,460.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 25,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $756,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 217,354 shares of company stock worth $7,006,180. Corporate insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Systemax by 0.7% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 851,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 23.3% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 357,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 67,514 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 307,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,495 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 35.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 246,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 64,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 5.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

