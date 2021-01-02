Tap (XTP) Price Up 72.7% This Week

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Tap token can currently be purchased for $0.0593 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges. Tap has a total market capitalization of $73.06 million and approximately $199,676.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tap has traded up 72.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00038879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00280434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016305 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00027400 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $596.88 or 0.01933526 BTC.

Tap Token Profile

Tap is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tap

