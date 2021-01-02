Target Healthcare REIT plc (THRL.L) (LON:THRL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $113.38

Target Healthcare REIT plc (THRL.L) (LON:THRL) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.38 and traded as high as $114.60. Target Healthcare REIT plc (THRL.L) shares last traded at $114.00, with a volume of 201,955 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £521.54 million and a PE ratio of 14.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.13, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Target Healthcare REIT plc (THRL.L) Company Profile (LON:THRL)

Target Healthcare REIT Limited is a closed-ended property investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified portfolio of freehold and long leasehold care homes that are let to care home operators, and other healthcare assets in the United Kingdom.

