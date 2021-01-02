Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.10. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 319.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 347.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

