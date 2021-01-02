TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.00

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.00 and traded as high as $25.41. TELUS Co. (T.TO) shares last traded at $25.21, with a volume of 1,672,828 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$27.00 price objective on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TELUS Co. (T.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.00.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.85 billion. As a group, analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.2599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.311 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

