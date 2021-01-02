Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $716.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) to report $716.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $708.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $727.00 million. Teradyne posted sales of $654.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teradyne.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Teradyne from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.92.

In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 83,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $8,416,638.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,990.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 333,223 shares of company stock worth $33,513,928. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 66.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,569,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,740,000 after purchasing an additional 628,841 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 20.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,062,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,415,000 after purchasing an additional 525,141 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Teradyne by 58.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after purchasing an additional 446,380 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Teradyne by 4,217.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,541,000 after purchasing an additional 437,200 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 156.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 449,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,745,000 after purchasing an additional 274,458 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $119.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $122.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

