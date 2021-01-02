Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Sells $1,012,020.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TSLA opened at $705.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,837.68, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $586.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.66. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $718.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 384.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after buying an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,559,382,000 after buying an additional 190,056 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 267.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after buying an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 381.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after buying an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 437.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after buying an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

