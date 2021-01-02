The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.676 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th.

The Bank of Nova Scotia has decreased its dividend by 10.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a dividend payout ratio of 67.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $5.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.8%.

BNS stock opened at $54.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $56.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.53. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

BNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.50 to $66.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.35.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

