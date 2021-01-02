The Community Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th.

The Community Financial has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of TCFC opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.74. The Community Financial has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.41.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The Community Financial had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $17.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Community Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

About The Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

