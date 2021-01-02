The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target to $18.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Veeco Instruments from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $861.26 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.15. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $112.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.67 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3,160.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 956,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 927,148 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,214,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,843,000 after acquiring an additional 412,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 696.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 239,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 209,652 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 63.3% during the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 463,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 179,773 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 412.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 178,556 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.