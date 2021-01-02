The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HHC. ValuEngine downgraded The Howard Hughes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Howard Hughes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Howard Hughes from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $78.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.38. The Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $129.74.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $3.03. The firm had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.95 million. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $746,865.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,757.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 55,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

