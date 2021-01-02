The Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $67.14

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.14 and traded as high as $69.59. The Monarch Cement shares last traded at $69.40, with a volume of 937 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.09.

The Monarch Cement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCEM)

The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells cement products. It principally offers Portland cement and masonry cement. The company also provides ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for The Monarch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Monarch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.