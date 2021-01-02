The Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $67.14

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2021

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.14 and traded as high as $69.59. The Monarch Cement shares last traded at $69.40, with a volume of 937 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.09.

The Monarch Cement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCEM)

The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells cement products. It principally offers Portland cement and masonry cement. The company also provides ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for The Monarch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Monarch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit