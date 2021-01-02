The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock Position Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,783 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of The Mosaic worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 18.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,198,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 190,267 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 8.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 118.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 8.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 781,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,782,000 after buying an additional 61,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 46.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 57,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 18,305 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOS. VTB Capital cut shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.68.

The Mosaic stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

