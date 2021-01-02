The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $593.11.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $801.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 322.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $869.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $588.13. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total value of $874,834.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at $68,220,151.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.54, for a total transaction of $708,709.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,183 shares in the company, valued at $20,680,031.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,962 shares of company stock worth $31,962,718 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 215.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in The Trade Desk by 24.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 71.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

