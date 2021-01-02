Thomas A. Thomas Sells 9,400 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,175,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,892,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SWCH opened at $16.37 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 937,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after buying an additional 75,946 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Switch by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Switch by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Switch by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 60,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWCH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.