Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.68 Billion

Brokerages predict that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will announce $2.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.73 billion and the lowest is $2.59 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year sales of $10.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.34 billion to $10.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.10 billion to $10.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.15.

Shares of TSCO opened at $140.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.53. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $157.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,461,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,753,205.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,930. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $187,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $256,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $58,848,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.5% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,396,000 after acquiring an additional 22,297 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

