Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 55,378 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 520% compared to the typical volume of 8,931 call options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.69.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1,837.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,630 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Altice USA by 254.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 60,348 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Altice USA by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Altice USA by 110.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Altice USA by 257.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 182,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATUS opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 210.40 and a beta of 1.09. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

