Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,823 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,003% compared to the typical volume of 256 call options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Wedbush raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 397.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,301 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.99. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $126.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

