Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.85

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and traded as high as $7.10. Trecora Resources shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 52,333 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TREC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $173.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.42%. Analysts anticipate that Trecora Resources will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 11.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the third quarter worth $67,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 17.7% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 153,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 23,057 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 11.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

