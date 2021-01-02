Tudor Pickering & Holt Raises Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $49.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price objective upped by Tudor Pickering & Holt from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MEOH. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Methanex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.15.

MEOH opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.90. Methanex has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 2.22.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,813,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,513,000 after acquiring an additional 183,620 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 14.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,526,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,231,000 after acquiring an additional 197,300 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 32.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 875,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after acquiring an additional 215,929 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 82.6% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 807,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,691,000 after acquiring an additional 365,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 6.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 518,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,326,000 after acquiring an additional 33,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

