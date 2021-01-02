UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) Trading Down 0.6%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) fell 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $156.02 and last traded at $156.02. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.92.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 35.62% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.