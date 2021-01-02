UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UMBF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised UMB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $72.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.06 and its 200-day moving average is $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $304.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $173,695.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Rine sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $34,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,055. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 78.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 3,230.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in UMB Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.