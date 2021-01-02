Unibright (UBT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.19 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Unibright has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unibright has a total market cap of $68.76 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright token can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001546 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Liquid and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unibright Token Profile

Unibright launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 tokens. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

